Sxr 1500 got delivered yesterday!

well the ski arrived last night. For those who think it's a couch. I would doubt they seen one in person. It's a little longer than a 750sx and taller as well. But I'm sure you couldn't tell once in the water. Seems to be proportionate to me. Can't wait to get this thing wet!

