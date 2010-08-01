Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '94 550 SX Hull & Parts,Some X-2 Stuff Too #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New York Posts 3 '94 550 SX Hull & Parts,Some X-2 Stuff Too I Can E-Mail or Text Pictures of Everything...



1).'94 550 SX Hull. Pics for Hull will be Available on Mon. 12/18/'17.

Like New,Very Clean.

With Paperwork.

$400.00 , Best Offer.



2).Pump , 550 SX.

Fresh Wear Ring.

New:Bearings,Seals.

19 Degree Solas Imp.

$250.00 , Best Offer.



3).Engine Bed Plate.550

Fresh Blast & Paint.

$50.00



4).Engine Bed Plate.550.

$20.00



5).Decal Kit.New.

'95 & Newer Style ??? Can Send Pics.

$125.00



6).2 Mariner Water Boxes.

550.

$40.00 ea.



7).2 Gas Tanks.550.Very Clean.

$50.00 ea.



8).Start Stop Switch.

550

$40.00



9).Start Stop Switch.Grey.

750/800.

$45.00



10).Kill Switch Face Plate.New.

Fits 550,750 & 800 Switches.

$20.00



11).Lanyard.New.Black & Blue.

$10.00



12).Steering Sub Plate.New.Blue.

JRE Engineering. 550.

$75.00



13).Quick Steer Plate.New.Blue

JRE Engineering. 550.

$50.00



14).Quick Steer Plate.New.Bare Billet.

Ball Bearing.

SSP Racing. 800 SXR.

$125.00 Best Offer.



15).Handle Pole Bracket.

550.

Fresh Paint.

$50.00



16).Nose Braces.2 Sets.Used.

$50.00



17).Beef-It Hull Braces. 550.

$50.00



18).Bilge Kit.New.Complete 550 SX.

Handlebar Switch,All Wiring & Electrical.

Bilge Pump & Bracket.Hoses.Outlet,Clamps & Wire Ties.

Everything.

$100.00



19).3 Bilge Outlets.New.Blue.

$10.00 ea.



20).Waterline & Flush Kit.New.Blue 3/8" Hose.

Complete Kit.

$35.00



21).2 Handle Pole Springs.

550

$15.00 ea. or $25.00 for both.



22).Handle Pole Spring Pad.

New.Stainless.550.

$10.00



23).Gas Filler Neck.New.Black Billet.

All Kawasaki.

$35.00



24).Grips.New.Black.

$5.00



25).Decal Kit.New.

Vintage Style '77 JS300 Repop Graphics.

For That Sleeper Look.

300,440 or 550 with a big motor.

$125.00



26).Cover for Sit Down Ski.

$35.00



27).Trailer.Fat Tires.

Paperwork.

$150.00



X-2 Stuff.



28).CDI COIL. '86 X-2.No Rev. Limiter.

$50.00



29).Decal Kit.New.

'95 Style.X-2.

$75.00



30).Bull Dog Nose Brace.Stainless.

X-2.

$75.00



31).Drive Shaft.Custom.

Lightened.

$75.00



32).3 Start Stop Switches.2 Black.1 Grey.

X-2.With Kill Switches.

$40.00 ea.



33).Stainless Metric Kawasaki Hardware.

About a half of a 5 gal. bucket of nuts,bolts,etc.

Neg. $$$ ???



34).Stainless Hose Clamps.

I have Lots of these.

From 1/4" to large exhaust hoses.

Neg. $$$ ???



I will also take an offer on everything. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New York Posts 3 Re: '94 550 SX Hull & Parts,Some X-2 Stuff Too I am actually Freebird12.Not Dead End Customs.Thats a new account I had to start to post here.I had a problem getting into my Freebird12 account.I'm not trying to scam anybody,thats it. I've bought from this board for years. but never sold anything.I'm mostly a buyer.Health Problems finally force me to stop Skiing(but not leave the business)and sell off my collection of stuff.I'll try and be fair so any help is appreciated...

Thanks,

Ken

