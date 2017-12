Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Fpp #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 34 Posts 2,534 Fpp anyone else get their new pipe today????



Granted they are only about 1.5 hours from my town- I was very pleased to see UPS show up today around 10 am with a big box for me!



I'm excited to sit on this pipe for months, or years LOL.



This is now my third. Couldn't pass up a good deal! "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 21 Posts 2,067 Re: Fpp Patiently waiting in Texas





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 108 Re: Fpp Pulled the Coffman today off of the X2 preparing for its arrival 1992 X2 - 42.8 mph on gps at 4100' elevation

1992 X2 - 750 build

1994 XIR - 1100 triple build

1995 WaveBlaster - 47 mph on gps at 4100' elevation

1994 WaveBlaster - ???

1997 GP 1200 - blown up

2000 SuperJet - stock

