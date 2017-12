Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (2) Jetlyne props. Straight pitch 17? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 329 (2) Jetlyne props. Straight pitch 17? Did some hunting locally and found these.

One seems to brand new with the box and the other looks new as well but I can't confirm it's never been mounted.



I planned on getting back into the JS platform but I'm changing my mind. Selling to fund future stuff.

100$ for the one with the box and 90$ for the one without. Shipping is included in the price.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by TaintlessEd; Today at 08:32 PM . Reason: Forgot the 3rd picture. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) coldblaster Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules