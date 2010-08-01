pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:29 PM
    franzgod
    May 2012
    SoCal
    25
    31

    550sx/650sx Conversion Part Out Socal

    I have a conversion ski that I need to get rid of. It has been sitting without use for a over a year now because I have been so busy. Have paperwork for the ski and also a trailer if anyone's interested. Last time I rode the ski it was acting like there might be an air leak somewhere. I bought a new cylinder and top end rebuild kit but never got around to rebuilding it so that's also available.More details below.

    Ski:
    550sx hull w/ rear exhaust
    550sx pump with Skat Track prop 17 pitch
    650sx engine
    PJS exhaust manifold and pipe
    Westcoast intake manifold
    Mikuni 46mm BN carb
    Coffman Waterbox
    Rhaas conversion Plate
    Westcoast ride plate
    Lanyard kill switch
    Aftermarket bildge pump

    Trailer is a harbor freight trailer converted to hold 2 stand up jet skis. Has permanent registration.

    Complete 650sx engine in pieces, top end may need rework.

    Brand new Cylinder/Top end rebuild kit from SBT

    Other parts included:
    Supertrapp waterbox
    2 stock 550 waterboxes
    650sx waterbox
    650sx gas tank
    ****inson Design ride plate
    2 motor bed plates
    Atermarket straight bars with jet factory switch
    650sx carb
    Many more.....

    Contact me if interested or if you want any pictures. Im in Socal if anyone wants to come by and check everything out
    Also willing to sell the whole lot(Ski,trailer, parts) all together for the right price. Really need to get rid of this stuff before I move.
    Last edited by franzgod; Yesterday at 11:32 PM.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 