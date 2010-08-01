Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx/650sx Conversion Part Out Socal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location SoCal Age 25 Posts 31 550sx/650sx Conversion Part Out Socal I have a conversion ski that I need to get rid of. It has been sitting without use for a over a year now because I have been so busy. Have paperwork for the ski and also a trailer if anyone's interested. Last time I rode the ski it was acting like there might be an air leak somewhere. I bought a new cylinder and top end rebuild kit but never got around to rebuilding it so that's also available.More details below.



Ski:

550sx hull w/ rear exhaust

550sx pump with Skat Track prop 17 pitch

650sx engine

PJS exhaust manifold and pipe

Westcoast intake manifold

Mikuni 46mm BN carb

Coffman Waterbox

Rhaas conversion Plate

Westcoast ride plate

Lanyard kill switch

Aftermarket bildge pump



Trailer is a harbor freight trailer converted to hold 2 stand up jet skis. Has permanent registration.



Complete 650sx engine in pieces, top end may need rework.



Brand new Cylinder/Top end rebuild kit from SBT



Other parts included:

Supertrapp waterbox

2 stock 550 waterboxes

650sx waterbox

650sx gas tank

****inson Design ride plate

2 motor bed plates

Atermarket straight bars with jet factory switch

650sx carb

Many more.....



Contact me if interested or if you want any pictures. Im in Socal if anyone wants to come by and check everything out

Also willing to sell the whole lot(Ski,trailer, parts) all together for the right price. Really need to get rid of this stuff before I move.































Last edited by franzgod; Yesterday at 11:32 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules