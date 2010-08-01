I have a conversion ski that I need to get rid of. It has been sitting without use for a over a year now because I have been so busy. Have paperwork for the ski and also a trailer if anyone's interested. Last time I rode the ski it was acting like there might be an air leak somewhere. I bought a new cylinder and top end rebuild kit but never got around to rebuilding it so that's also available.More details below.
Ski:
550sx hull w/ rear exhaust
550sx pump with Skat Track prop 17 pitch
650sx engine
PJS exhaust manifold and pipe
Westcoast intake manifold
Mikuni 46mm BN carb
Coffman Waterbox
Rhaas conversion Plate
Westcoast ride plate
Lanyard kill switch
Aftermarket bildge pump
Trailer is a harbor freight trailer converted to hold 2 stand up jet skis. Has permanent registration.
Complete 650sx engine in pieces, top end may need rework.
Brand new Cylinder/Top end rebuild kit from SBT
Other parts included:
Supertrapp waterbox
2 stock 550 waterboxes
650sx waterbox
650sx gas tank
****inson Design ride plate
2 motor bed plates
Atermarket straight bars with jet factory switch
650sx carb
Many more.....
Contact me if interested or if you want any pictures. Im in Socal if anyone wants to come by and check everything out
Also willing to sell the whole lot(Ski,trailer, parts) all together for the right price. Really need to get rid of this stuff before I move.