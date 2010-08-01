Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650X2 1" pump spacers to trade #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 416 650X2 1" pump spacers to trade I have several 650X2 1" pump spacers for sale or trade. They are made from 6061 billet aluminum and come with extended SS hardware. $90 each shipped or trade.



Looking for;

-650 kawasaki OEM lightened flywheel

-650 kawasaki rec head that uses the OEM gasket (170-185psi)

-Professionally rec ported 650 cylinder (can need bore)

-650 SX/X2 clean OEM exhaust systems (not early flange type). Also exhaust system parts (clean cones/chambers/head pipes/manifolds)

-550 PP rec head that uses OEM gasket

-550 PP half pipe

-Clean SBN44mm down-pull carburetor



Please PM me if interested, Thanks. Last edited by ACP; Today at 01:58 PM . 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 990 Re: 650X2 1" pump spacers to trade Great guy to work with. Sent me pics right away and mailed mine out the same day I paid. Anxiously waiting for the delivery man. Thanks ACP! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules