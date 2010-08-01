pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:48 PM #1
    ACP
    ACP is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    40
    Posts
    416

    650X2 1" pump spacers to trade

    I have several 650X2 1" pump spacers for sale or trade. They are made from 6061 billet aluminum and come with extended SS hardware. $90 each shipped or trade.

    Looking for;
    -650 kawasaki OEM lightened flywheel
    -650 kawasaki rec head that uses the OEM gasket (170-185psi)
    -Professionally rec ported 650 cylinder (can need bore)
    -650 SX/X2 clean OEM exhaust systems (not early flange type). Also exhaust system parts (clean cones/chambers/head pipes/manifolds)
    -550 PP rec head that uses OEM gasket
    -550 PP half pipe
    -Clean SBN44mm down-pull carburetor

    Please PM me if interested, Thanks.
    Last edited by ACP; Today at 01:58 PM.
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:22 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    990

    Re: 650X2 1" pump spacers to trade

    Great guy to work with. Sent me pics right away and mailed mine out the same day I paid. Anxiously waiting for the delivery man. Thanks ACP!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 