I have several 650X2 1" pump spacers for sale or trade. They are made from 6061 billet aluminum and come with extended SS hardware. $90 each shipped or trade.
Looking for;
-650 kawasaki OEM lightened flywheel
-650 kawasaki rec head that uses the OEM gasket (170-185psi)
-Professionally rec ported 650 cylinder (can need bore)
-650 SX/X2 clean OEM exhaust systems (not early flange type). Also exhaust system parts (clean cones/chambers/head pipes/manifolds)
-550 PP rec head that uses OEM gasket
-550 PP half pipe
-Clean SBN44mm down-pull carburetor
Please PM me if interested, Thanks.