F.S. Buck Shot 44mm carb



Currently jetted at;



2.0 Needle & seat

95 grm spring

125 pilot jet

145 main jet



For payment I take Visa, and Master Card.



John

watcon@watcon.combuckshot442.095g125l145h.jpgbuckshot443.jpg

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



I'll take it. When is a good time to call you?

I am here, and will answer now.....

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



