|
|
-
reverse kit
Hi everyone i just buy a 2005 Yamaha waverunner sport VX and this model does not have a reverse so i want to install by myself my question is if anyone knows difference about the reverse kit model PWC-REVKIT-VX this is for 2005- 2009 , and the MWV-VXSPT-RV-KT this is for 2010-2014, but when i see the pictures of each one are the same but in price is almost $200.00 diference , if any one knows about it i really apreciated , thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules