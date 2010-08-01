Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: reverse kit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location HAMPTON BAYS Age 51 Posts 1 reverse kit Hi everyone i just buy a 2005 Yamaha waverunner sport VX and this model does not have a reverse so i want to install by myself my question is if anyone knows difference about the reverse kit model PWC-REVKIT-VX this is for 2005- 2009 , and the MWV-VXSPT-RV-KT this is for 2010-2014, but when i see the pictures of each one are the same but in price is almost $200.00 diference , if any one knows about it i really apreciated , thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

