WTB Hooker impeller for 750 X2

Who has one in good condition that is willing to part with? 9/15 or 10/16



this is my set up:

750 Big pin dual carb

lighten flywheel

Factory Mod Pipe

drilled water box

Top loader intake grate

Our hooker is amazing, crazy power and never runs out up top before u get scared and let off

