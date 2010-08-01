pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:52 PM #1
    Peck3659
    WTB Hooker impeller for 750 X2

    Who has one in good condition that is willing to part with? 9/15 or 10/16

    this is my set up:
    750 Big pin dual carb
    lighten flywheel
    Factory Mod Pipe
    drilled water box
    Top loader intake grate
    chopped 1.5
  Yesterday, 11:09 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: WTB Hooker impeller for 750 X2

    Our hooker is amazing, crazy power and never runs out up top before u get scared and let off
