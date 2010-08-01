|
WTB Hooker impeller for 750 X2
Who has one in good condition that is willing to part with? 9/15 or 10/16
this is my set up:
750 Big pin dual carb
lighten flywheel
Factory Mod Pipe
drilled water box
Top loader intake grate
chopped 1.5
Top Dog
Re: WTB Hooker impeller for 750 X2
Our hooker is amazing, crazy power and never runs out up top before u get scared and let off
