My wife told me that I have a problem with collecting skis. I have decided to sell her's! We have 3 STX 1100s so she might have a point. It is very clean, very stock and very well cared for. I did take off the oil injection and put on new grips. Motor has 200 hours and the body is in very good shape for 20 years old. Living in Western PA we only get to use the skis for about 4 months a year. The rest of the time it is in a heated garage.
Thanks for looking!
IMG_0225.JPGIMG_0227.JPGIMG_0228 (2).JPGIMG_0229.JPG