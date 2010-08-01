Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Freeport, PA Age 46 Posts 148 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 My wife told me that I have a problem with collecting skis. I have decided to sell her's! We have 3 STX 1100s so she might have a point. It is very clean, very stock and very well cared for. I did take off the oil injection and put on new grips. Motor has 200 hours and the body is in very good shape for 20 years old. Living in Western PA we only get to use the skis for about 4 months a year. The rest of the time it is in a heated garage.



Thanks for looking!





IMG_0225.JPGIMG_0227.JPGIMG_0228 (2).JPGIMG_0229.JPG 96 B1 760 JAMed

95 B1 1100 stock

93 B1 62t with the usual stuff

99 GP 1200 Judged

98 STX 1100

94 SN

91 SN



What are you asking?





