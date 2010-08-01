pxctoday

  Today, 09:07 PM #1
    undertaker
    undertaker is offline
    PWCToday Regular undertaker's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    Freeport, PA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    148

    1997 Kawasaki STX 1100

    My wife told me that I have a problem with collecting skis. I have decided to sell her's! We have 3 STX 1100s so she might have a point. It is very clean, very stock and very well cared for. I did take off the oil injection and put on new grips. Motor has 200 hours and the body is in very good shape for 20 years old. Living in Western PA we only get to use the skis for about 4 months a year. The rest of the time it is in a heated garage.

    Thanks for looking!


    IMG_0225.JPGIMG_0227.JPGIMG_0228 (2).JPGIMG_0229.JPG
    96 B1 760 JAMed
    95 B1 1100 stock
    93 B1 62t with the usual stuff
    99 GP 1200 Judged
    98 STX 1100
    94 SN
    91 SN

    I wish I had more time to use them!
  Today, 09:59 PM #2
    GabeH
    GabeH is offline
    PWCToday Guru GabeH's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    44
    Posts
    499

    Re: 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100

    What are you asking?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
