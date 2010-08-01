|
Replacing through hull water line
Hi, sorry if this has been covered already, but need to replace a broken water line that goes through the hull to the pump on a 650 X2. I've read about swapping the lines, which I may do, but is it possible to pull that broken one out through the back and push a new stainless tube in the same spot? I'm just not sure if trying to remove it opens up a can of worms...or just drill for a new line.
Thanks for your help.
