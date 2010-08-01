|
|
-
Kawasaki xi750ss parts needed
hi recently picked up this old kwacka to restore it to life , got a weak intermittent spark on both plugs , thinking stator then maybe coil pack and leads , any body got any to sell , I'm over in Australia
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- Richyrich
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules