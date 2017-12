Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pump rebuild, is it difficult? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Vancouver Island, Canada Posts 120 Pump rebuild, is it difficult? Hi all,

Never done a pump rebuild. Do I need special tools such as a hydraulic press? Or does the old heat up the holder and freeze the bearing system work?

Are the old bearings hard to get out?

I've rebuilt everything else on skis, just never a pump so looking for some insight before I start.

A screwdriver at a minimum, I have used sockets and a long bolt to pull the bearings back into position (gently tapping around the perimeter with a screwdriver works too). Simple tools can get the job done, should be a 30 min job if the pump is on the bench already.

