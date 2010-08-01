Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 VX110 Rental Governor Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Virginia Age 62 Posts 2 2006 VX110 Rental Governor Question Greetings from a newbie to this forum. Nicely run from what I've seen.

Bought a mint 2006 VX110 that the PO said he bought from a rental outfit that was going out of business in 2007. According to the PO, the rental company said the ski had a "different spool" that limited the top speed and gave him the original. PO could not find this original "spool" Wife road the ski this summer and it tops out about 44mph according to the speedo and my GPS. My old 1994 VXR Pro will do 50mph and she doesn't like not being able to keep up. Is this ski limited by a different throttle position sensor that is located under the handle bars? If so. can it be un-modified or just replaced with a stock one? Thanks!

