Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waverunner crazy electrics #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Timaru, New Zealand Age 52 Posts 1 1995 Waverunner crazy electrics Hi Guys, wondering if anyone can make sense of this story. My 95 Waverunner snapped a rod so complete rebuild required. Rebore, new crank, new pistons. Whilst removing flywheel my engine rebuilder accidentally damaged the charge coil. He purchased a complete stator from the U.S and fitted this once the engine was rebuilt. Ski starts fine but doesn't rev, instead just bogs down. Replaced the Ignition coil/spark plug leads and new plugs. Forums suggested dodgy charge coil so purchased another from WMS in the States and swapped out and reassembled, no change. Tested the Temperature cutout, makes no difference if that circuit open or shorted. Finally purchased a replacement CDI from Ebay and ended up getting NO spark, no life. In midst of returning and have purchased a second hand original CDI for US$100, OEM costs US$360 and that's before converting to NZ$. The only reason for replacing the CDI is fault almost seems like it's stuck in "Limp home" mode. But why this has happened as soon as the motor was rebuilt???

Any idea's out there, this machines are quite simple, there's nothing left to check and why the replacement brand new CDI gave no life is a mystery. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules