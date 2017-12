Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: rebuilding a 2001 951 engine top end #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 18 rebuilding a 2001 951 engine top end can i rebuild just the top end w.e comes in the kit on a 2001 seadoo xp 951 engine without changing the bottom end parts ?

and when do i need to change the sleeves or rebore them , everyones posting videos on rebuilding but nobody's explaining the cylinders or sleeves when to change when to bore when to use it as is Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules