  Today, 01:12 AM #1
    k_24`
    k_24` is online now
    PWCToday Newbie k_24`'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    toronto
    Posts
    18

    do these rave valve brackets look okay?

    i have a 89 650sx i pulled the motor and saw that the rave valve brackets are rusted on the bottom i looked inside the crankshaft and saw no rust thru the holes what can the rust on the rave brackets indicate ?20171210_182523.jpg20171210_182601.jpg20171210_182606.jpg
  Today, 01:19 AM #2
    spenaroo
    spenaroo is online now
    PWCToday Regular spenaroo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Posts
    96

    Re: do these rave valve brackets look okay?

    You should see mine...

    Im assuming the rust is just on the fingers outside of the reed's to stop them from opening too far.

    Was a discussion today about the different alloys oxidizing at different rates (on a different forum) from memory it was an element that made these sorts of things lighter and stronger that caused them to rust first. I personally would not be too concerned if the crank still turns by hand without any tight spots
    Last edited by spenaroo; Today at 01:25 AM.
