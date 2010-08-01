|
95 ssxi all parts except motor electric and pump.
1995 Kawasaki 750 ss/xi
Items not offered are motor, ebox, pump and battery hold down cables.
It was stored inside for past 12 years.
Seat good, handlebar pads good. hatches and latches good,
i believe the electrc trim works, but will know more on Wednesday when i will be breaking it down.
No after market parts.
Pictures to come.
