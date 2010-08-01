pxctoday

  Today, 08:57 PM
    jby257
    jby257 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Columbia SC
    Posts
    16

    95 ssxi all parts except motor electric and pump.

    1995 Kawasaki 750 ss/xi
    Items not offered are motor, ebox, pump and battery hold down cables.
    It was stored inside for past 12 years.
    Seat good, handlebar pads good. hatches and latches good,
    i believe the electrc trim works, but will know more on Wednesday when i will be breaking it down.
    No after market parts.
    Pictures to come.
