prob with my 1996 kawasaki 900zxi
Hi,firstly, thank you for the add, look forward to being part of this forum.
OK Question, I have a 1996 Kawasaki 900zxi, hadn't been used for many years, so revived it, All it needed was a new battery and a couple of spays of carby juice and she fired up straight away.
Took her out and drove perfectly for around 1/2hour, then died, started straight away, gave it full throttle, took off, drove for 30 seconds then died again, this continued for atleast 6 times, then I decided to test it a half throttled, lasted about a minute then started to die, I feathered the throttle to keep her alive for another 30 seconds, then she died and wouldn't start again.
After towing her back to the beach, she wouldn't start, I sprayed some juice down the carby and she started but blowing heaps of smoke, then cleared, I didn't want to risk getting stranded again so I took her home.(over an hour drive)
Got home she wouldn't start, sprayed some carby juice down here, and she kicked straight away.
Saying this, I found the battey terminal loose as, (if it were a car, I would say this is the problem 100%, but I know these skis don't run like a car.)
The last 2 days I have started her without a problem, but to worried the same thing will happen when I take her out.
Anyone had the same problem, I am thinking its the fuel pump, any suggestions.
Appreciate the help,
I should take it to mechanic but they want $500 to look at it and the skis not worth $500.
Cheers
Danny
Sounds like to me that you sucked up some junk in the fuel. I would have the carbs cleaned and put and inline gas filter in.
terrible question, I have gone blank, the 900vxi is 2 stroke?
Hi, thanks, I cleaned everything out before I took her out.
