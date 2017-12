Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hawkeye depth sounder in a Yamaha Waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Sequim wa Posts 19 Hawkeye depth sounder in a Yamaha Waverunner 2015 Yamaha Waverunner with "NanoXcel" hull. I'm looking at using a Hawkeye thru hull transducer but the manufacturer can't tell me if it will work.



Anybody here using one of these?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules