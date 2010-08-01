I'm making a run of 6061 1"pump spacers for X2's.
$90 shipped ea.
$160 shipped for 2.
Short on cash? I'll take trades,
I'm looking for:
-650 rec (170-185psi) heads
-650 OEM lightened flywheel
-650 clean, non salt water complete OEM or aftermarket
exhaust systems. (Except flange style OEM)
-clean SBN44 down pull carb
-professionally rec ported 650 cylinder that
is fixable with a .060 over bore or less
-550 pp rec head
-550 half pipe
I'll get some pictures up soon.
Thanks, please pm me if interested in a spacer or
trading.