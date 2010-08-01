Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Turn key flyboard/jet pack-r12x setup #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 32 Posts 598 Turn key flyboard/jet pack-r12x setup Turn key flyboard set up:

2004 Hond a aquatrax new gas tank, new computer. Upgraded new jet pump bearings.



Dual zapata impeller

Wireless EMK



Flyboard pro series. Non double swivel



Fantastic Christmas p resent

Free lessons with purchase



$10,998. Included is a practically new trailer. Can sell with out trailer for. 10,499.



Im only selling because I m trying to open a bussiness and need cash. Ill be sad to see her go. Runs flawlessly. No t as powerful as the 300 hp skis the pros use but plenty for back flios and everything. Way better on fuel too.



As seem on the upcoming Street Science episode (flyboard backflip on fire)



Help me open my bussiness



Only used in salt water twice. Once at whiskey joes then the following day for the tv show. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 32 Posts 598 Re: Turn key flyboard/jet pack-r12x setup Attached is photo Attached Images D29D2F18-D745-4113-9BA5-93B60C54EED2.jpeg (200.8 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules