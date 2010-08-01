Turn key flyboard set up:
2004 Honda aquatrax new gas tank, new computer. Upgraded new jet pump bearings.
Dual zapata impeller
Wireless EMK
Flyboard pro series. Non double swivel
Fantastic Christmas present
Free lessons with purchase
$10,998. Included is apractically new trailer. Can sell with out trailer for. 10,499.
Im only selling because Im trying to open a bussiness and need cash. Ill be sad to see her go. Runs flawlessly. Not as powerful as the 300 hp skis the pros use but plenty for back flios and everything. Waybetter on fuel too.
As seem on the upcomingStreet Science episode (flyboard backflip on fire)
Help me open my bussiness
Only used in salt water twice. Once at whiskey joes then thefollowing day for the tv show.