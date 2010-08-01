pxctoday

  Today, 01:59 PM #1
    pucoa1
    pucoa1 is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    CT
    Age
    32
    Posts
    598

    Turn key flyboard/jet pack-r12x setup

    Turn key flyboard set up:
    2004 Honda aquatrax new gas tank, new computer. Upgraded new jet pump bearings.

    Dual zapata impeller
    Wireless EMK

    Flyboard pro series. Non double swivel

    Fantastic Christmas present
    Free lessons with purchase

    $10,998. Included is apractically new trailer. Can sell with out trailer for. 10,499.

    Im only selling because Im trying to open a bussiness and need cash. Ill be sad to see her go. Runs flawlessly. Not as powerful as the 300 hp skis the pros use but plenty for back flios and everything. Waybetter on fuel too.

    As seem on the upcomingStreet Science episode (flyboard backflip on fire)

    Help me open my bussiness

    Only used in salt water twice. Once at whiskey joes then thefollowing day for the tv show.
    Re: Turn key flyboard/jet pack-r12x setup

    Attached is photo
