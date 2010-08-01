Thread: JS701 Build

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
JS701 Build
Hello Everyone, This build i am doing is taking a JS550 hull and putting in a Yamaha 701 engine in it. I have all the conversion plates from Rhass products , I'm currently looking for a donor ski or engine for the project. I will continue posting current updates on the project but need your help on exhaust selection. I'm hoping to get a brand new factory b pipe from blowsion and I'm wondering if it is going to fit without hull modication. any help would be great,
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: JS701 Build
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473758
I'm building and giving away this JS701 Sleepersaki next June at Jet Blast 2018 as part of our charity fundraiser. I also did the 750 pump conversion. Currently has a port matched 650LX exhaust on it, but it won't when I'm finished. Still more testing to do. Mariner waterbox (with broken baffle removed) in there now. Pipe will wind up being a standard 6m6/61x oem set up or a 650sx cheater pipe with Coffman's manifold. I've learned that what people post/say "fits" on these conversions is open to interpretation . You really gotta measure and test fit, and find out for yourself.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- jby257
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules