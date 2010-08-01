Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS701 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Stevens point, Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 22 JS701 Build Hello Everyone, This build i am doing is taking a JS550 hull and putting in a Yamaha 701 engine in it. I have all the conversion plates from Rhass products , I'm currently looking for a donor ski or engine for the project. I will continue posting current updates on the project but need your help on exhaust selection. I'm hoping to get a brand new factory b pipe from blowsion and I'm wondering if it is going to fit without hull modication. any help would be great, #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,598 Blog Entries 5 Re: JS701 Build http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473758



I'm building and giving away this JS701 Sleepersaki next June at Jet Blast 2018 as part of our charity fundraiser. I also did the 750 pump conversion. Currently has a port matched 650LX exhaust on it, but it won't when I'm finished. Still more testing to do. Mariner waterbox (with broken baffle removed) in there now. Pipe will wind up being a standard 6m6/61x oem set up or a 650sx cheater pipe with Coffman's manifold. I've learned that what people post/say "fits" on these conversions is open to interpretation . You really gotta measure and test fit, and find out for yourself.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) jby257 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules