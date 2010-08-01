pxctoday

Thread: JS701 Build

  Today, 09:32 AM
    Yamaha runner
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Stevens point, Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    22

    JS701 Build

    Hello Everyone, This build i am doing is taking a JS550 hull and putting in a Yamaha 701 engine in it. I have all the conversion plates from Rhass products , I'm currently looking for a donor ski or engine for the project. I will continue posting current updates on the project but need your help on exhaust selection. I'm hoping to get a brand new factory b pipe from blowsion and I'm wondering if it is going to fit without hull modication. any help would be great,
  Today, 10:56 AM
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    8,598
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: JS701 Build

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473758

    I'm building and giving away this JS701 Sleepersaki next June at Jet Blast 2018 as part of our charity fundraiser. I also did the 750 pump conversion. Currently has a port matched 650LX exhaust on it, but it won't when I'm finished. Still more testing to do. Mariner waterbox (with broken baffle removed) in there now. Pipe will wind up being a standard 6m6/61x oem set up or a 650sx cheater pipe with Coffman's manifold. I've learned that what people post/say "fits" on these conversions is open to interpretation . You really gotta measure and test fit, and find out for yourself.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
