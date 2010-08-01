Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: can i put 46 mikuni on a 650sx? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 15 can i put 46 mikuni on a 650sx? i have a 1989 650 sxCan i install mikuni 46 carb on my stock 650sx engine with mikuni intake manifold ?

How different is sbn 44 from mikuni 46 i think the guy said he had it on the 750 what other things will i need to change to install it Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests) 123hi, kingal69 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules