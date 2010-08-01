|
can i put 46 mikuni on a 650sx?
i have a 1989 650 sxCan i install mikuni 46 carb on my stock 650sx engine with mikuni intake manifold ?
How different is sbn 44 from mikuni 46 i think the guy said he had it on the 750 what other things will i need to change to install it
