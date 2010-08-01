PJS 440 Afterburner pump w/ stainless AB insert - needs wear ring or pump corrosion cleaned underneath insert - $250 shipped obo
PJS Viper 7000
T1 cylinder ported just under T3 specs - timing 124 deg / 188 deg // at 75.5mm bore currently, needs hone or rebore
Viper 7000 bottom end cases, top case is ported
Viper 7000 ebox case
$450 obo for Cylinder, $450 obo for bottom end, stator and ebox, Buy together for $800
PJS 440 stock bore nozzle + steer nozzle - $100 obo
Stock 550sx reed head - $50, will need milling
Buy it all for $1050 shipped
Have more rare parts, need to take pics soon. Parts include PP Factory pipe, 440 aluminum driveshaft + assy, PJS bulkhead brace, plus more.
IMG_7068.JPG
IMG_7070.JPG
IMG_7072.JPG
IMG_7074.JPG
IMG_7077.JPG
IMG_7080.JPG
IMG_7082.JPG
IMG_7084.JPG
IMG_7086.JPG
IMG_7088.JPG
IMG_7090.JPG
IMG_7092.JPG
Machine work done at Chapin Performance in SRQ, FL