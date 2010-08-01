PJS 440 Afterburner pump w/ stainless AB insert - needs wear ring or pump corrosion cleaned underneath insert - $250 shipped obo




PJS Viper 7000




T1 cylinder ported just under T3 specs - timing 124 deg / 188 deg // at 75.5mm bore currently, needs hone or rebore




Viper 7000 bottom end cases, top case is ported




Viper 7000 ebox case




$450 obo for Cylinder, $450 obo for bottom end, stator and ebox, Buy together for $800




PJS 440 stock bore nozzle + steer nozzle - $100 obo




Stock 550sx reed head - $50, will need milling




Buy it all for $1050 shipped




Have more rare parts, need to take pics soon. Parts include PP Factory pipe, 440 aluminum driveshaft + assy, PJS bulkhead brace, plus more.


Machine work done at Chapin Performance in SRQ, FL