The Nephew
I dream skis
SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup
All parts as pictured, prices do not include shipping. Feel free to message me with any questions
X Metal Pole w/ steering & 0 deg bars $600
Nothing wrong just needs a good wipe down. Some sticker residue shows and a bit dusty. All there, works great
Buckshot 46mm Carbs $550
Never ran, but last owner said they are dialed and ready for use on 1100 sxr. Only thing I can see is the name "Redinger" is written on them.
R&d 1100 Manifold- looks like some work has been done to it, opened up a bit over standard. Whoever did the work cut off the R&d logo. Ran w 44mm carbs- SOLD
Tau Ceti low profile Flame arrestors SOLD
TBM sxr plate, like new- $175
TBM intake, like new $125
ADA head, unsure of dome cc. Ran pump gas in the ski though, never had any issues. You'll need a new gasket kit $225
Blowsion gas cap $20
Blowsion exhaust ring $20
Sxr Procom ignition. Lookup procom engineering sxr ignition. Ski ran great with it, just bought an advent for more options $80
Bilge/auto on-off/ switch/wiring. Worked when pulled- $20
Today at 08:44 PM.
Re: SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup
Re: SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup
R&D manifold and flame arrestors are SOLD
