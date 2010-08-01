pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:38 PM #1
    BillingsIPD
    BillingsIPD is offline
    The Nephew I dream skis BillingsIPD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Age
    30
    Posts
    670

    SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup

    All parts as pictured, prices do not include shipping. Feel free to message me with any questions

    X Metal Pole w/ steering & 0 deg bars $600
    Nothing wrong just needs a good wipe down. Some sticker residue shows and a bit dusty. All there, works great

    Buckshot 46mm Carbs $550
    Never ran, but last owner said they are dialed and ready for use on 1100 sxr. Only thing I can see is the name "Redinger" is written on them.

    R&d 1100 Manifold- looks like some work has been done to it, opened up a bit over standard. Whoever did the work cut off the R&d logo. Ran w 44mm carbs- SOLD

    Tau Ceti low profile Flame arrestors SOLD
    TBM sxr plate, like new- $175
    TBM intake, like new $125

    ADA head, unsure of dome cc. Ran pump gas in the ski though, never had any issues. You'll need a new gasket kit $225

    Blowsion gas cap $20
    Blowsion exhaust ring $20

    Sxr Procom ignition. Lookup procom engineering sxr ignition. Ski ran great with it, just bought an advent for more options $80

    Bilge/auto on-off/ switch/wiring. Worked when pulled- $20
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by BillingsIPD; Today at 08:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:40 PM #2
    BillingsIPD
    BillingsIPD is offline
    The Nephew I dream skis BillingsIPD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Age
    30
    Posts
    670

    Re: SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup

    More pics
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:44 PM #3
    BillingsIPD
    BillingsIPD is offline
    The Nephew I dream skis BillingsIPD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Age
    30
    Posts
    670

    Re: SXR 1100 Parts & X-Metal handlepole setup

    R&D manifold and flame arrestors are SOLD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Jack A

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 