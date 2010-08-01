pxctoday

  Today, 04:52 PM #1
    upstand2
    Anybody know what this is?

    It's around the corner from me. I don't want it, just want to know what it is. https://racine.craigslist.org/boa/d/...411884825.html
  Today, 05:52 PM #2
    delagem
    Re: Anybody know what this is?

    Interesting. I've never seen a Wetjet without the stylized, pickle-fork nose.
    '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph

    '84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph

    '91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS

    '92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph

    '00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph

    '03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI

    '04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph
