Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas DynaFly 13/22 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2005 Location Kaukauna Wisconsin Age 28 Posts 309 Solas DynaFly 13/22 For sale is a Solas DynaFly 13/22 impeller. It will fit 750/800 pumps directly and need to be cut back for 650 pumps. I had this in a highly modified X2 running an 800 engine and it pulled it perfectly.



$185 shipped Attached Images IMG_2262.JPG (1.07 MB, 3 views)

IMG_2262.JPG (1.07 MB, 3 views) IMG_2264.JPG (998.9 KB, 4 views)

