Mikuni SBN38 Carbs w/OceanPro Filters and Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 w/velocity stacks
Two SBN38 Mikunis with Ocean Pro Filters $275
Two Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 Carbs with Westcoast velocity stacks $240
Also have another set of westcoast velocity stacks for 38mm Mikuni carbs. $75
Have some other carbs as well, couple BN44s, one or two Keihn 38s
Prices are plus shipping and paypal fees.
