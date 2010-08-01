pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:40 AM #1
    Nettleton68
    Nettleton68 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    San Clemente
    Age
    27
    Posts
    114

    Mikuni SBN38 Carbs w/OceanPro Filters and Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 w/velocity stacks

    Two SBN38 Mikunis with Ocean Pro Filters $275
    Two Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 Carbs with Westcoast velocity stacks $240
    Also have another set of westcoast velocity stacks for 38mm Mikuni carbs. $75
    Have some other carbs as well, couple BN44s, one or two Keihn 38s
    Prices are plus shipping and paypal fees.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:41 AM #2
    Nettleton68
    Nettleton68 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    San Clemente
    Age
    27
    Posts
    114

    Re: Mikuni SBN38 Carbs w/OceanPro Filters and Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 w/velocity st

    IMG_2027.JPGIMG_2037.JPGIMG_2071.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 