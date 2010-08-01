Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Recommendation for my 2nd jetski (used)? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location San Mateo CA Posts 1 Recommendation for my 2nd jetski (used)? Engine is dead on the Kawasaki ts650 I got for 10 bucks 5 years ago. Yeh, it was slow and everyone hates em, but honestly it did fine for putting the family around (wife & 4 yo). I took it out on the waves a few times which excitingly terrifying too.



Wife said go get another one... but I've had it with old carbureted 2 strokes. Keeping it running was a pain and it broke down more than once out on the water.



Any recommendations on used "reliable" jet skis under 4k for family use? I'd like to stick to around 2k but the local listings on Craigslist seem to be 90s stuff for 1500 or less OR mid 2000s+ for 3k+. Right now there's a '07 Seadoo RXT (supercharged, sounds like more work; broken display) for $3800, '02 GTX for $3k ($300 higher than kbb), '07 GTI for $3.8k (why all Seadoo!?!)...



