Bought a new sxr 1500 buy the warranty or Not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location canada Age 34 Posts 13 Bought a new sxr 1500 buy the warranty or Not? Having the ski delivered next Friday. Have a couple days to decide if I opt for the extended warranty. It will take it to 5 years if I do. Yes or No? I'm obviously mostly concerned if I blow up the motor.

