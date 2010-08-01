Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 88 JS550 Start before rebuild? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Taxachusettes Age 47 Posts 6 88 JS550 Start before rebuild? Hey all, New here, and have a question. I have been given a 1988 JS 550 that is BONE STOCK and pretty Clean (Stock Decals/Matt/Carb etc..) It was put away running, in 1998! Haha. Anyway, so this will be a decent winter redo for my kids and I. I am planning New Seals, Top end, Connections Etc....What my question is, Knowing it needs minimally new seals, Am I OK getting it to start, before I do this work? I ask because even though it was free, I dont want to throw any $$ into it, only to find out it is a lost cause? I do know already, It turns over, and as far as the original owner remembers, never rebuilt.

What do you think?

TJ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,624 Re: 88 JS550 Start before rebuild? Throw some fogging oil down the plug holes, fresh gas in tank, a battery and see if she fires. Then after that, do a compression check. Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 02:07 PM .

id get it running before i tore it down - mostly as a challenge but also to prove that it fired. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

