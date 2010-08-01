Hey all, New here, and have a question. I have been given a 1988 JS 550 that is BONE STOCK and pretty Clean (Stock Decals/Matt/Carb etc..) It was put away running, in 1998! Haha. Anyway, so this will be a decent winter redo for my kids and I. I am planning New Seals, Top end, Connections Etc....What my question is, Knowing it needs minimally new seals, Am I OK getting it to start, before I do this work? I ask because even though it was free, I dont want to throw any $$ into it, only to find out it is a lost cause? I do know already, It turns over, and as far as the original owner remembers, never rebuilt.
What do you think?
TJ