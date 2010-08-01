pxctoday

  Today, 12:39 PM #1
    TJetski
    88 JS550 Start before rebuild?

    Hey all, New here, and have a question. I have been given a 1988 JS 550 that is BONE STOCK and pretty Clean (Stock Decals/Matt/Carb etc..) It was put away running, in 1998! Haha. Anyway, so this will be a decent winter redo for my kids and I. I am planning New Seals, Top end, Connections Etc....What my question is, Knowing it needs minimally new seals, Am I OK getting it to start, before I do this work? I ask because even though it was free, I dont want to throw any $$ into it, only to find out it is a lost cause? I do know already, It turns over, and as far as the original owner remembers, never rebuilt.
    What do you think?
    TJ
  Today, 02:06 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 88 JS550 Start before rebuild?

    Throw some fogging oil down the plug holes, fresh gas in tank, a battery and see if she fires. Then after that, do a compression check.
  Today, 02:09 PM #3
    TJetski
    Re: 88 JS550 Start before rebuild?

    Thanks! Thats what I was thinking...Just wanted to see if it would run before I start buying Gaskets/Seals/ETC....
  Today, 02:58 PM #4
    BLRider
    Re: 88 JS550 Start before rebuild?

    id get it running before i tore it down - mostly as a challenge but also to prove that it fired.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
