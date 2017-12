Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Replacing instrument cluster difficulty? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Florida Posts 13 Replacing instrument cluster difficulty? Hi guys, I have a 2002 Aquatrax F-12x that I recently purchased and the gauge cluster is sun faded. New one should be arriving soon and Iím just wondering how much of a PITA itís gonna be to replace. I looked over the repair manual but do any of you have any advice or tips/tricks to help this go smoothly?

Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules