pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #1
    J.deckinga
    J.deckinga is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Chicago
    Age
    25
    Posts
    4

    JS550 flatdeck stickerbomb!

    Hey guys just wanted to share some pics of my flatdeck build to maybe get some feedback and inspire more builds! Started out with two crashed skis and ended up with one fun ride. If anyone is wondering if its worth it to flatdeck it or widen the tray, IT IS! Rode the s*** out of it all summer and then blew the motor lol. Now i just need to add some footholds and a 750 :sgrin:
    20160722_203808.jpgSnapchat-3369791756265133356.jpgSnapchat-9026246402983483063.jpg20160811_195140.jpg20170302_190727.jpg20170302_203820.jpg20170317_145243.jpg20170318_113318.jpgSnapchat-942811265.jpg20170320_155051.jpg20170322_185806.jpg20170328_205812.jpg20170424_191736.jpg20170424_191750.jpg20170424_192509.jpg19059547_10154712037806314_947408949277309229_n.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 