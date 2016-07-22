Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 flatdeck stickerbomb! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Chicago Age 25 Posts 4 JS550 flatdeck stickerbomb! Hey guys just wanted to share some pics of my flatdeck build to maybe get some feedback and inspire more builds! Started out with two crashed skis and ended up with one fun ride. If anyone is wondering if its worth it to flatdeck it or widen the tray, IT IS! Rode the s*** out of it all summer and then blew the motor lol. Now i just need to add some footholds and a 750 :sgrin:

20160722_203808.jpgSnapchat-3369791756265133356.jpgSnapchat-9026246402983483063.jpg20160811_195140.jpg20170302_190727.jpg20170302_203820.jpg20170317_145243.jpg20170318_113318.jpgSnapchat-942811265.jpg20170320_155051.jpg20170322_185806.jpg20170328_205812.jpg20170424_191736.jpg20170424_191750.jpg20170424_192509.jpg19059547_10154712037806314_947408949277309229_n.jpg

