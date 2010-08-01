Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 5 Running Carbs Dry For The Winter I have Stabil in the gas and ran through the carbs now. Is it a good idea to also run the carbs dry by closing the fuel selector.



'05 SX-R



Thanks,

Mike #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 17 Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter Im pretty sure there is a drain on them. They are kinda weird because there really isnt a bowl







Dont run dry.





The other issue with running dry is that the fuel pump is on the carb and if that is dry for a couple months it will become brittle and crack





