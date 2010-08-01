|
Running Carbs Dry For The Winter
I have Stabil in the gas and ran through the carbs now. Is it a good idea to also run the carbs dry by closing the fuel selector.
'05 SX-R
Thanks,
Mike
Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter
Im pretty sure there is a drain on them. They are kinda weird because there really isnt a bowl
Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter
Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter
The other issue with running dry is that the fuel pump is on the carb and if that is dry for a couple months it will become brittle and crack
Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter
I would also put some seafoam in the gas and run it for 15 min
