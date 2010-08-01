pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:06 PM
    trailrider
    Running Carbs Dry For The Winter

    I have Stabil in the gas and ran through the carbs now. Is it a good idea to also run the carbs dry by closing the fuel selector.

    '05 SX-R

    Thanks,
    Mike
  Yesterday, 09:08 PM
    mgusciora
    Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter

    Im pretty sure there is a drain on them. They are kinda weird because there really isnt a bowl



  Yesterday, 10:10 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter

    Dont run dry.
  Yesterday, 10:24 PM
    mgusciora
    Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter

    The other issue with running dry is that the fuel pump is on the carb and if that is dry for a couple months it will become brittle and crack


  Yesterday, 10:24 PM
    mgusciora
    Re: Running Carbs Dry For The Winter

    I would also put some seafoam in the gas and run it for 15 min


