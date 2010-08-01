Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 superjet intake and ride plate help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 79 91 superjet intake and ride plate help Hi everyone, I have a 91 superjet 650 that Im planning on dropping a 62t/62t engine in. Before I mod the engine, Id like my ski to handle better. I was told to get a hooker 9/15 because I mostly ride on a lake, and I only really jump boat wake. Im kind of lost on what I should do for an intake and ride plate, I was recommended a jet dynamics intake but Im really not sure. I like to have quite a bit of bottom end but still have a ton of top end because Im mostly racing around the lake. Thanks for dealing with my constant post guys! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

