Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha GP1200r part out. some aftermarket stuff #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 71 Yamaha GP1200r part out. some aftermarket stuff Helping a friend part his ski.



Riva stinger exhaust. has been welded and repaired. Missing original lord mount. just view pics carefully what you see is what you get. 250 shipped



Aftermarket scoop grate I think its a RIVA some paint peeling and minor corrosion. 95 shipped



RIVA rideplate. looks like someone modified it some. also has some missing paint and some minor corrosion. 110 shipped



RIVA side sponsons. OK shape also missing some paint. 125 shipped



set of 3 sleeved 1200r cylinders. they are all decked 10 thousandths so I would like to sell all together. #1 cylinder is .25 over but needs to be bored. #2 cylinder is STD size w/ std sbt 1200r piston, #3 cylinder is .5mm over with wsm piston. dont ask. Your best bet would be to bore the #1 and 2 cylinder .5mm over and buy new wsm pistons. 600 shipped for all.



1 non decked but sleeved 1200r cylinder. machinist said it needed to go .5mm over to clean up. $220 shipped



good 1200r cases with hardware. some rod rash in middle trench but no cracks or repairs done to it. $275 shipped



core sbt rebuilt crank w/ flywheel on it. pretty much all bearings are bad needs rebuild. $85 shipped



1200r gauge. 2 splices wires and the "sticker" that goes over the gauge is broken on the button section. reads 295 hrs $275 shipped



05+ GP 1300r big hub pump . with good wear ring, decent drive shaft. 14/20 solas prop and R&D turn nozzle. 525 shipped.



1200r RIVA air filters and adapters. plenty of scratches and wear on both the adapters and air filters. some mixed matched hardware. 4 allen heads 2 phillip heads. rubber ono the air filters is stiff. You NEED to use some heat to heat up the rubber when installing. WD-40 helps too. $125 shipped



carb rack. t handle screws on the Low speed adjusters. some missed matched screws on high speed adjusters. all screws move. $150 shipped



If you think of something else off the ski that you may be interested in please PM me. This is a part out of a complete ski. Need to move this stuff asap make offers if my prices seem too high.



