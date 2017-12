Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New to the Forum #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Taxachusettes Age 47 Posts 4 New to the Forum Hey All,

Been on a few weeks, but never introd myself.. Picked up 2 Vintage Stand ups last year for my 2 Boys 15,17 at the time, and got them running. Have been getting TONS of good info and tips from the forum. Might be doing a slight rebuild - refresh this winter we will see. What I have- 1991 650SX

1988-JS 550

My Kids like the 550, I like the 650. Both run Ok'ish, but might go at them this winter. Gt them pretty Cheap up here in NE.



Thanks and look forward to getting more info from all!

TJ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,447 Re: New to the Forum Welcome!



The crank seals on both of those engines have a limited lifetime and should be replaced. The 650 also has a crank case drain that should be eliminated also. The seals and drain (and the oil pump on the 650) are the culprits for most of the engine failures that happen.



You'll need to pull the engines (take lots of pics of the fuel line routing), remove the front cover, flywheel and stator and in the rear you'll need to remove the coupler. Once all that is removed you can take off the bottom case half and wiggle the old crank seals off. This sounds involved but it's under a two hour job for someone experienced. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,447 Re: New to the Forum Here is the part number that you should use for the 550 crank seals - (3) OEM Kawasaki 92049-3006. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules