Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-Doo XPS Synthetic 2 Stroke Oil #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 99 Sea-Doo XPS Synthetic 2 Stroke Oil Hello. I just purchased a GSX for parts and the guy told me that he has a full oil tank with the XPS Synthetic 2 Stroke Oil in it. (and it is full) To me it sure looks like it. It has the bright orange-ish red look. I would like to drain it and use it in my running SeaDoos but I don't want to take a chance if it is not the XPS oil.



Is there any other 2 stroke oils that look like the XPS oil?



