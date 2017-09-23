Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 SX OEM cover, 750SS, SSXI cover #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 59 Posts 632 650 SX OEM cover, 750SS, SSXI cover I have 1 OEM cover for a 650 SX in nice shape. Probably use a little clean up, but no tears or rips - $80 shipped.



Also an aftermarket cover for a 750SS / SSXI. Covercraft Brand I think. Fits good, no real damage - $40 shipped. Note that this is the only pic I have for the SS cover. The hull had an encounter with a sawzall so I cant put it on anything to get pics of the other side.



Add 3% for PP fees or send as gift. Thanks20171202_140526[1].jpg20171202_140540[1].jpg20171202_140534[1].jpg20170923_082447[1].jpg 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules