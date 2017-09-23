I have 1 OEM cover for a 650 SX in nice shape. Probably use a little clean up, but no tears or rips - $80 shipped.
Also an aftermarket cover for a 750SS / SSXI. Covercraft Brand I think. Fits good, no real damage - $40 shipped. Note that this is the only pic I have for the SS cover. The hull had an encounter with a sawzall so I cant put it on anything to get pics of the other side.
Add 3% for PP fees or send as gift. Thanks