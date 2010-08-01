|
800 SX-R Stability-Ride
How much more stable is a 800 SX-R than say a 550, 650 or 750. I know it is wider and heavier. I am looking for a ski to carve with and ride some rough fresh water. I don't think I will be doing any tricks. I currently have a Ultra LX which I love. I am looking to get my first stand up. I have decent balance. I slalom ski in a course, ride dirt bikes and paddleboard in rough water.
Thanks,
Mike
Re: 800 SX-R Stability-Ride
The 800 is much more stable than the older ones. I own one and am 6,4 200lbs and for me its still not a great ride in rough water. None are. You can get sponsors and such that make it smoother but I would definitely go with the 800. Theres a learning curve but its easy
