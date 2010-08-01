Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 800 SX-R Stability-Ride #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 3 800 SX-R Stability-Ride How much more stable is a 800 SX-R than say a 550, 650 or 750. I know it is wider and heavier. I am looking for a ski to carve with and ride some rough fresh water. I don't think I will be doing any tricks. I currently have a Ultra LX which I love. I am looking to get my first stand up. I have decent balance. I slalom ski in a course, ride dirt bikes and paddleboard in rough water.



Thanks,

Mike #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 14 Re: 800 SX-R Stability-Ride The 800 is much more stable than the older ones. I own one and am 6,4 200lbs and for me its still not a great ride in rough water. None are. You can get sponsors and such that make it smoother but I would definitely go with the 800. Theres a learning curve but its easy





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules