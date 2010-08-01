pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:21 PM #1
    trailrider
    trailrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    St. Louis
    Posts
    3

    800 SX-R Stability-Ride

    How much more stable is a 800 SX-R than say a 550, 650 or 750. I know it is wider and heavier. I am looking for a ski to carve with and ride some rough fresh water. I don't think I will be doing any tricks. I currently have a Ultra LX which I love. I am looking to get my first stand up. I have decent balance. I slalom ski in a course, ride dirt bikes and paddleboard in rough water.

    Thanks,
    Mike
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:24 PM #2
    mgusciora
    mgusciora is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Pennsylvania USA
    Posts
    14

    Re: 800 SX-R Stability-Ride

    The 800 is much more stable than the older ones. I own one and am 6,4 200lbs and for me its still not a great ride in rough water. None are. You can get sponsors and such that make it smoother but I would definitely go with the 800. Theres a learning curve but its easy


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 