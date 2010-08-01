85' Js 550, getting ready to put case half back together. And Yes I have the shop manual so I know what it says, looking for your opinions here. Have three of the double spring seals and 1211 to stick the two case halves together.
Three questions:
#1) I've got the shiny metal face of the crank seal pointing towards the pistons on the flywheel side.
#2) I've got the shiny metal sides facing each other on the coupler side (Rubber sides facing out on both sides).
#3) How much 1211 do you guys lay down between case halves? Just a nice thin layer on both sides then stick together? Just a thin layer on one side then stick together? Anyone know of a thread with pictures here I can reference?
Thanks.