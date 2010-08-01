|
800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values
Looking at a 2005 800 SX-R. Used prices from individuals seem to be way over NADA and Kelley Blue book ($4000 asking). NADA has an average retail price of around $2400. Kelley Blue Book has $2835. These are supposedly dealer prices not private party. What gives? I don't think they are going for this.
Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values
The stand up ski market is completely f*****, everyone thinks their skis are made with gold
Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values
4000 isnt off to much for a 2005. I paid 4000 for my 2003. But mine was only used in fresh water and had an hour meter put it n with new engine a couple years ago so
