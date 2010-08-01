Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 1 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values Looking at a 2005 800 SX-R. Used prices from individuals seem to be way over NADA and Kelley Blue book ($4000 asking). NADA has an average retail price of around $2400. Kelley Blue Book has $2835. These are supposedly dealer prices not private party. What gives? I don't think they are going for this.



Thanks,



Mike #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 17 Posts 138 Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values The stand up ski market is completely f*****, everyone thinks their skis are made with gold Last edited by Laxpro2; Today at 01:37 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 13 Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values 4000 isnt off to much for a 2005. I paid 4000 for my 2003. But mine was only used in fresh water and had an hour meter put it n with new engine a couple years ago so





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) restosud Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules