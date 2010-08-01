pxctoday

  Today, 01:07 PM #1
    trailrider
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    St. Louis
    Posts
    800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values

    Looking at a 2005 800 SX-R. Used prices from individuals seem to be way over NADA and Kelley Blue book ($4000 asking). NADA has an average retail price of around $2400. Kelley Blue Book has $2835. These are supposedly dealer prices not private party. What gives? I don't think they are going for this.

Thanks,

Mike

    Thanks,

    Mike
  Today, 01:36 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    17
    Posts
    Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values

    The stand up ski market is completely f*****, everyone thinks their skis are made with gold
  Today, 01:58 PM #3
    mgusciora
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Pennsylvania USA
    Posts
    Re: 800 SX-R NADA and Kelley Blue Book Values

    4000 isnt off to much for a 2005. I paid 4000 for my 2003. But mine was only used in fresh water and had an hour meter put it n with new engine a couple years ago so


