  Today, 11:58 AM
    mackjust1
    MMF Aluminum handle pole for Kawasaki 650sx SoCal

    Standard length, Way lighter than stock poles yet way stronger, Comes with pivot bolt, bushings and sub-steering plate.
    Pole could use a polishing other than that it's ready to bolt on any 650sx ski. $240 plus actual shipping cost

    SAM_2246.JPGSAM_2245.JPGSAM_2247.JPG
  Today, 02:02 PM
    mackjust1
    Re: MMF Aluminum handle pole for Kawasaki 650sx SoCal

    Sold!
