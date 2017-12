Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 300sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Crestview, FL Posts 1 300sx Noob here,



i ran ran across this and it is $400 at this point. What do you guys think? From the research I have done it is too much based on the age of these guys but wanted some input for you guys here. Any idea what year this is? 1989?

I should mention that I am 6 ft 6in tall and weigh 230lbs. I wasn’t sure if this thing could pull be out of the water but I guess I can start on my knees until it plains out then standup?

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by dusty8374; Today at 11:56 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 13 Re: 300sx LEAVE IT ALONE! Haha but seriously these are 1 cylinder machines. I am 6í5 204lbs and my 550 canít get me up from just floating. Unless your gonna do an engine swap it will just be a trolling motor for you haha





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,620 Re: 300sx You guys are doing something wrong, I am 6ft 240lbs and have no problem on the 300sx...plus they make more power then the 440! Nice find!

#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 13 Re: 300sx Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by You guys are doing something wrong, I am 6ft 240lbs and have no problem on the 300sx...plus they make more power then the 440! Nice find! #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 21 Posts 2,058 Re: 300sx Thatís a nice Ski for 400 bucks... a lot of people knock on the little 300s but theyíre fun for a first ski...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373 #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,820 Re: 300sx My 300sx could get it up, but it felt like I was walking on water. Good price, though! I'd buy it, just because. Good hull design, too. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



