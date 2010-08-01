pxctoday

  Today, 07:45 AM
    skibum
    skibum is offline
    I dream skis skibum's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    40
    Posts
    701

    MSD Total loss in RRP box with Ultra light Flywheel

    Msd Total loss, Wired by JSS in RRP waterproof box, with ultra light flywheel, perfect condition with zero problems, plug and play setup, the flywheel alone from thrust is 750, This is off my personal boat that barley gets used, comes complete with the pickup plate(not pictured) also comes with the quick connect battery cables for easy charging

    1400 local pickup. 1462 shipped

    I will also sell the sb products billet see through cover for a additional 200

    Last edited by skibum; Today at 07:49 AM.
