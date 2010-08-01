Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62T 61X wet jet Parts clear out cheap #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 78 62T 61X wet jet Parts clear out cheap I have a full 62t engine for sale. No electronics needs a rebuild. I also have wet jet intake and carb. Then I have 61x cylinders with a broken sleeve, and is pretty corroded. Then I have 61x cases which are also pretty gross. Finally I have a crank which is in pretty good condition. I'm looking to get rid of all this stuff for $500 takes everything. If this number sounds too big send me another offer. I also have 2 starter bendix and some reeds laying around. If you send me a text or call me I can get you some pictures. 77four2003738 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bendaggs Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules