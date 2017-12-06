1991 550sx $1700 obo
-Even compression 150/150
-Low hours on motor
-Stock Bore
-Factory Reed Half Pipe
-PJS Works Waterbox
-Internal Fill Stock Gas Tank
-Dual 500 GPH Rule Bilges with rotary switch
-PJS Fuel Block Off
-Jettrim Nose Brace
-Jettrim Side Braces
-Pro Watercraft Tubbies
-Jet Dynamics Intake Grate
-Westcoast Rideplate
-Skat Impeller (15.5 or 16)
-Bars
-ODI Troy Lee Grips
-Finger Throttle
-Lanyard Kill Switch
-New Throttle cable in July
-Pole Spring
Owned by me for the last 5 years. Bought it as a hull minus motor and built it up. Motor came from my friend and it had less than 40 original hours. Fresh OEM gaskets this spring. Starts right up every time and has been the most reliable 550 I've owned. Green button go every time and never needs a choke or prime. Only ever replaced a worn out starter with another OEM starter. Has it's bumps and bruises and has some
cracks (reinforced with braces now) but it runs phenomenal. Ran in salt twice and properly flushed and washed. Ridden 98% in freshwater lakes in Wisconsin/Michigan. This will make a great ski for someone. Titled in Wisconsin in my name.
Also Included:
-Original Owners Manual
-Clymers Kawasaki 1976-1991 Manual
-Original Stock Jetpower Exhaust
-Spare 550sx Driveshaft
-Bilge Pump and Wiring
-(2) New in Package Mariner Head Gaskets
-(2) Out of package but new Cometic Head Gaskets
-Throttle Cables
-And more
Not shipping don't even bother asking. Picked up in Santa Monica
$1700 OBO
