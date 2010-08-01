|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1989? Waverunner 500
I recently got an old Waverunner 500 I was gonna fix up but found out it had low compression in one cylinder and after tearing the engine down found it has a bad connection rod bearing that exploded causing metal parts to get into that cylinder. Anyways, I am now gonna part it out. Let me know what you need and shoot me a price. This ski is complete, but has been sitting for a few year ( in a pole barn ). The pump looks decent but slightly corroded. Thanks for looking.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules