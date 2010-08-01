I recently got an old Waverunner 500 I was gonna fix up but found out it had low compression in one cylinder and after tearing the engine down found it has a bad connection rod bearing that exploded causing metal parts to get into that cylinder. Anyways, I am now gonna part it out. Let me know what you need and shoot me a price. This ski is complete, but has been sitting for a few year ( in a pole barn ). The pump looks decent but slightly corroded. Thanks for looking.