  1. Yesterday, 08:56 PM #1
    Merk
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    CAN
    Posts
    704

    Wtb: Westcoast velocity stack 44mm Mikuni

    Just like the title suggests. Must be willing to ship to Canada.

    not willing to pay more than $50 shipped.

    Thanks
  2. Yesterday, 10:16 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: Wtb: Westcoast velocity stack 44mm Mikuni

    Got one but not that cheap
  3. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #3
    Merk
    Re: Wtb: Westcoast velocity stack 44mm Mikuni

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Got one but not that cheap
    No problem
